‘CSTO military exercises have nothing to do with any country or forces’, Movses Hakobyan

Movses Hakobyan, Head of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, assures that the “Search 2017” exercises of CSTO united intelligence units launched in Armenia are not aimed against any other geopolitical union. “There is nothing like that. These exercises were planned still in 2016 and have nothing to do with any country or forces”, Movses Hakobyan told the journalists during the exercises.

He did not comment on the Head of the CSTO Staff Anatoly Sidorov’s remark that the CSTO joint military potential cannot be used in case of internal conflicts of member states of the organization.

“The CSTO does not deal with the solution of internal problems. It was created to protect CSTO member countries from external aggression”, noted Movses Hakobyan.

Luiza SUKIASYAN