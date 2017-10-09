Armavir Marz Governor reports progress in implementation of Prime Minister’s assignments

Armavir Marz Governor Ashot Ghahramanyan reported back the status of Prime Minister’s instructions issued at the August 4 consultation held in Armavir Marz.

To begin with, the Governor referred to the comparative indicators of the production of agricultural products as of October 1, noting that compared with the same period last year, the volume of output of all crops has grown positively, except for grain and legumes.

The Prime Minister told the Governor to inform the local farmers on the government-supported program of intensive gardens, drip irrigation and hail-proof network systems and other programs implemented by the government.

At the moment, a training course is organized for about 45 farmers interested in the issue, which will facilitate their participation of future projects. 6 tractors and 2 farmers have already been imported by individual farmers.

According to the Prime Minister’s instruction, the Governor has made efforts to collect the own revenues of communities. The performance recorded at this stage was 84.5%, which is 344 million drams more than in the same period of the previous year.

Touching upon waste management, the Governor noted that 125 of 171 landfills in the Marz communities had already been cleaned and closed. The gross amount of garbage collection for legal entities and individuals has recorded a positive growth in comparison with the previous year. While there is positive progress, nevertheless the Prime Minister considered it to be insufficient and decided that the matter should be taken up within a short while.

As of October 1, the amount of paid services for healthcare by 2017 amounted to 186.4 million drams, which is 11.6% more than in the same period of 2016. The Governor was instructed to carry out consistent work to increase the above indicator and attract private managers into medical institutions.

The Governor next provided information on investment programs. In particular, 49.6 billion drams were said invested in the Marz in the form of completed and ongoing programs. Nearly 400 jobs have been created owing to completed projects, with 1000-1200 jobs to be created through ongoing programs. There are 3000-3500 seasonal jobs available in the region during the agricultural campaign.

The Governor assured that in the near future he will come up with specific tourism development programs addressing the infrastructure development of those territories adjacent to the Sardarapat Memorial, in particular.

As part of the small and medium-sized reservoir construction strategy, the Governor presented reservoir construction plans. The Prime Minister instructed them to be as reasonably clear as possible and to discuss them with the Chairman of the State Water Management Committee.

The Governor also presented the results recorded in the field of education, noting that the number of schoolchildren was 34915 in the region in 2017-2018 instead of 34049 in the previous academic year.