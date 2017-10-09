‘I have looked into Nairi Hunanyan’s eyes and asked – why Yura? Whose blood had he sucked? What did Yura do?’: Bakhshyan

In days, the 18th anniversary of the tragic incident of October 27 will take place. We asked Anahit Bakhshyan, the wife of Yuri Bakhshyan, one of the victims of October 27, whether she has met with Nairi Hunanyan during these years, whether she is able to look into his eyes, speak with him today, maybe he will have something to say to her. Mrs. Bakhshyan replied: “It was several years ago, some of the journalists raised such question and I let myself watch through the lockset merely, and see that he exists. After that I do not have any information, I have not asked. If now an opportunity of sitting in front of Nairi Hunanyan was given, I would make use of it.”

Mrs. Bakhshyan told a part from her conversation with Nairi Hunanyan, which has happened in the court: “During the trial, when the part of proceeding relative to Bakhshyan started, I asked him personally, I looked into his eyes and asked – why Yura? Whose blood had he sucked, as you say? What did Yura do? He told some fake stories, as if in Odessa the opening ceremony of Armenian church was taking place, he was living there at that time, he went and gave a package about his ideas to Yura, Yura did not notice it. I had all the video record of Odessa, I interfered and we watched it in the court. The crowd was seen, with a lot of Armenians in it, in the end, yes, Hunanyan and his brother were standing, and the whole process was taped. Nairi Hunanyan does not approach Yura at any moment. That is, he had made it up the story for himself. I told – we have lived in the same district – in buildings side to side, your brother and my daughter have studied in the same class. Where did you see and when did you understand that Yura belongs to the number of the people who have sucked the blood of the people? He did not reply to that question, of course. I feel I have committed a crime, I feel shame that I have not insisted persistently, but from the other perspective, I simply did not know what to do. 18 years have passed now and I… my hands have loosened, I have a feeling of having committed a sin indeed.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN