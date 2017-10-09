The First Argentine Tango Week in Yerevan Kicks Off

Today, in the Cultural Center of the Embassy of Argentina in Armenia, took place a press conference devoted to the “Argentine Tango Week”, to be held in Yerevan from October 9-14, as a part of the commemorations of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Argentina and Armenia.

During the press conference Ambassador Gonzalo Urriolabeitia talked about the historic friendship between the two countries, as well as mentioned longlasting and constant bilateral diplomatic relations.

Ambassador Urriolabeitia mentioned. “…the historic ties between our two countries continue to develop in different areas, such as political, economic, cultural and comercial. We established a very intense cooperation in many spheres and during these 25 years we reached tangible results.”

In the end, the Ambassador thanked everyone and invited to participate in and enjoy the Argentine tango during the whole week.

It is worth mentioning that the Argentine Tango week kicks off on October 9 until October 14.

The schedule of the week includes the following events:

On October 9, 10 and 11, at 19:00hs, a series of movie screenings bearing the title “Argentine Tango – Music and Soul¨ will take place at the AGBU cinema hall and will include documentaries about the Argentine tango such as “The Last Applause”, “The Last Bandoneon” and “Feeling Piazzolla” (Free entrance, english subtitles for the three movies).

On Thursday, October 12, “An Evening of Argentine Tango”, the concert of Pablo Mainetti, the bandoneon player, and the couple of argentine tango dancers Jorge Mendoza and Cecilia Masse will take place at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall, together with musicians of the Armenian Philarmonic Orchestra, directed by Eduard Topchian.

In the weekend a great surprise is awaiting for argentine tango lovers – the Open Air Master Class event, which will include a tango show, accompanied by a bandoneon with the participation of the public. The event will take place on October 14 at 17:00 in Northern Avenue.