The Armenian jewelers returned with export orders worth 580 million AMD from the “JUNWEX” Jewelry Fair

With the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia, 5 jewelry companies received the export orders with value of 1.2 million AMD from the “JUNWEX Moscow” international Fair.

During the exhibition, the Armenian companies concluded 5 export contracts mainly with the Russian wholesale buyers, and 16 more contracts are under negotiations that will substantially increase the total volume of the export contracts signed at the “JUNWEX Moscow 2017”. The Armenian jewelry pieces were also popular among the non-professional visitors of the fair: the jewelry worth 34 000 USD was purchased by the latter.

“The Arab market is also a target for us, thus we are planning to attend the VOD Dubai International Jewelry Show with the joint pavilion. For that purpose, we have already met and held negotiations with the organizers of the Show on providing better conditions to our producers”, noted the head of the Event Management team of the DFA Markus Azadian.

The DFA team has also organized a meeting with the head of the Armenian Jewelers Association (AJA) Gagik Gevorkyan who have expressed readiness to contribute the promotion of the Armenian jewelry products in international market.