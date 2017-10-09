Azerbaijani armed forces open fire on Berkaber funeral

Berkaber village in Ijevan region of Tavush is quiet now, there are no shootings. Berkaber community leader Artur Madatyan said that a week ago there was a funeral in Berkaber, and the Azerbaijani army opened fire on the village, fortunately, there were no casualties.

Hovik Alaverdyan, a resident of Acharkut village of Ijevan, who is fishing in his free time, said that Azerbaijanis have opened fire on Berkaber residents fishing in the Joghaz lake three times within this year. Hovik Alaverdyan said he fishes in the Joghaz reservoir in a relatively safe place from the Azeri shootings. According to him, there are fish in the artificial lake weighing up to 30-40 kilograms.

Arthur Madatyan said that Berkaber suffers not only from the Azerbaijani firing but also from the hail. June 10 hail damaged the village fields and perennial plantations.

On September 6, Minister of Agriculture Ignati Arakelyan visited Berkaber with Tavush region governor Hovik Abovyan. The minister promised that the government would provide the affected farmers with wheat seeds for 25 hectares. Artur Madatyan said that the aid has already been allocated.

Voskan SARGSYAN