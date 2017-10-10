Covenant of Mayors: examples of EU cities to inspire climate and energy actions

Signatories of the Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy from the Eastern Partnership region can find inspiring examples of climate and energy projects in a newly released publication with success stories from all over Europe.

The stories can serve as examples of projects which provide citizens with access to secure, sustainable and affordable energy. They are grouped into three sections: (1) unlocking investment opportunities through EU funding, (2) setting up innovative financing schemes, and (3) supporting citizens’ initiatives.

The Covenant of Mayors is a flagship EU initiative to reduce CO2 emissions by at least 20% by 2020. It helps municipalities to prepare and implement Sustainable Energy Action Plans, reducing dependency on fossil fuels, improving the security of energy supply, and allowing them to contribute more actively to climate change mitigation.