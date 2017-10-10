Armenia hosts European Heritage Days

This year’s European Heritage Days were held in Armenia on 30 September and 1 October. The official launching ceremony of the Heritage Days took place on 30 September at the “Sochut Dendropark” and “Lori Fortress” museum.

Over the two days, more than 100 cultural organisations and historical and cultural monuments in Armenia opened their doors to the public. Other cultural offerings included concerts, film screenings, literary and music events, interactive educational programmes, public discussions and lectures, tree planting, and walking tours.

“Armenia is one of 50 countries celebrating European Heritage Days,” said the Head of EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski. “For us, for the EU, it is an occasion to show how rich Armenia’s contribution to European Heritage is.”

European Heritage Days are celebrated every year in the 50 European countries which are signatories to the European Cultural Convention (1954). The idea for the project came during the “Monuments’ Open Doors” initiative which was launched in France in 1984.