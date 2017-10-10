Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:03 | October 10 2017
Artsakh President partook in opening of kindergarten

On 10 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook in a solemn ceremony of opening a new kindergarten held in the town of Shoushi.

President Sahakyan qualified the expansion of the preschool network in Shoushi among the most important guarantees for the town’s development and extended his gratitude to American philanthropist of Armenian origin Eduard Msrlyan for the implementation of the project.

Bako Sahakyan acknowledged his support considering it an exemplary manifestation of patriotism.

 

