Let us not link our destiny to sporadic dictatorships left in Europe and their Middle East partners: political scientist

“I consider expressing optimism ungrounded before the signing of the agreement, and afterwards – the verification. The concerns about not signing can disappear only that time. Exactly 6 weeks before September 3, 2013, the negotiations on Association and Free Trade Agreements were over, the atmosphere was optimistic, moreover, some officials – including Tigran Sargsyan and Shavarsh Kocharyan, were expressing their confidence about the upcoming signing, also were announcing assuredly about the impossibility of becoming a member of the Customs Union – considering it “to say goodbye to the government”, mentioned the article writer of “Jamestown” foundation, political scientist Armen Grigoryan, addressing the question what Armenia and the EU discuss in this phase and whether there is a concern that the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU will not be signed at the last moment.

“In essence, there is already no need for the discussion of the draft agreement. It remains to wait for whether Armenia is able to implement the limited responsibilities defined by that – at least getting closer to civilized countries to some extent, or whether it will change its decision during a night – linking its destiny to the sporadic dictatorships (Russia, Belorussia, Azerbaijan) left in Europe and their Middle East partners ultimately”, added Mr. Grigoryan.

Emma GABRIELYAN