Prime Minister Meets with Iranian Oil and Energy Ministers

On the second day of his official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan met with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangane and Energy Minister Sattar Mahmoodi.

During the meetings, the interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and stated with confidence that the two neighboring States have great opportunities for interaction.

The parties expressed confidence that the official visit of Armenia’s Prime Minister will give new impetus to the mutually beneficial bilateral relations. The Iranian side said to be interested in expanding and deepening ties with Armenia.

Issues related to Gas for Electricity Program expansion, the agenda of the upcoming sitting of the intergovernmental commission, the Meghri hydropower plant program and Armenia-Iran-Turkmenistan trilateral cooperation were discussed at the meeting.