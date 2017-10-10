Russia: Scores of peaceful protesters detained at rallies on Vladimir Putin’s birthday

The Russian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release scores of peaceful protesters detained today and investigate allegations that the police used abusive force in Saint Petersburg and Yakutsk, Amnesty International said today.

“The Kremlin’s intent is clear – to choke the life out of the protest movement – but it has also become clear in recent months that this reproachful goal cannot be achieved. Peaceful protest is a right, and many people in Russia want to exercise that right. The Russian authorities must immediately begin to respect and protect the rights of these protesters, pure and simple,” said Denis Krivosheev, Deputy Director for Europe and Central Asia at Amnesty International.

On 7 October, the birthday of President Vladimir Putin, thousands of people took to the streets to call for the release of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, and to call for him and other opposition politicians to be allowed to participate in the March 2018 presidential elections.

With over 70 cities and towns participating, the main event was held in Putin’s hometown, Saint Petersburg. Protestors’ requests to assemble there were rejected. The authorities made it clear that Navalny’s applications for any future protests in St. Petersburg would also be rejected.