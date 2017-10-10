From April War to Rights of Children: PACE report story desirable to Azerbaijan

“I do not want to say more, but to add that the change was relative to Nagorno Karabakh and the defence of the children’s rights in the course of armed conflicts”, answered the Head of the Armenian Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Arpine Hovhannisyan, to the question – what change constitutes the PACE report in particular.

Let us note that Arpine Hovhannisyan had spread an announcement after the end of PACE Social Affairs Committee session, implying: “With the support and the direct involvement of our European partners we succeeded to change the unwanted anti-Armenian formulations present within the draft report of Azerbaijani reporter. ”

Let us mention that the author of the report entitled “Defence of Children’s Rights in the Course of Armed Conflicts” is the member of PACE Azerbaijani Delegation, Sevinj Fataliyeva. This report has been discussed for many times also in Azerbaijan, for example – in June of the current year, public hearings were organized on the mentioned subject and Fataliyeva represented the content and the whole story of the report. Within the report, Ukraine, Syria and Nagorno Karabakh conflicts are viewed on the same platform and the reporter insists that in all these conflicts especially the children have suffered – by corporal and mental negative consequences.

In the draft report on PACE website no reference is made to Nagorno Karabakh and Ukraine any longer, it is solely mentioned that the great war in Syria has damaged the defence of the children. It comes clear that passionate discussions have taken place connected with the plan in this report. Still in November of 2016 the title has been changed, in June of the current year, the issue of the clash of interests relative to the content of the report has been discussed. On this topic a session has taken place also in September, 2017, during the Committee session. A reference has been even made to April War during the public hearings in Azerbaijan. The President of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan had announced as if in April, 2016, the 4-day atrocities were a new damage to the children, because of which many of them lost their families, suffered physical and psychological serious damages.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN