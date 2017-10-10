“During a discussion in which 40 Turkish scientists participated and 24 of whom recognized Armenian Genocide, they made speeches on the mentioned topic, when I spoke about Wilson’s Arbitral Award, then they approached me and told that Turkey will yield no inch of land”, informed the head of “Modus Vivendi” center, historian Ara Papyan, during the discussions on Armenian-Turkish protocols.

Let us remind you, it is a long time the protocols are hanging in the air and lately the President of the Republic of Armenia gave a deadline to Turkey from the UN tribune, implying that Armenia will enter its spring in 2018 without those fake protocols. Those protocols, according to the historian, had 2 objectives – establishment of diplomatic relations and opening of the border. Both failed. He says those 2 objectives should not be overestimated and reminds that throughout the years of the First Republic of Armenia, diplomatic relations were in place, but it did not hinder Turkey from its behavior.

Ara Papyan finds we should be able to make a correct use of the regular escalation between Turkish-American relations – pushing Woodrow Wilson’s Arbitral Award forwards. He opines the Republic of Armenia should conduct an aggressive policy with Turkey, inasmuch as the borders do not open via petition.

Associated expert of the Armenian Institute of International and Security Affairs, Gevorg Melikyan, who has made a research in Turkey on this topic recently, noticed that these protocols were not being discussed in Turkey even in 2009, moreover, remembered.

“In Turkey they often ask – why does the Armenian side not appeal to courts on Genocide?”, informed the speaker. He does not know whether it is a right way or wrong. Gevorg Melikyan shares the following opinion – Turkey is busy with its domestic issues and no references will be made to the Armenian-Turkish relations at least before the upcoming presidential elections in that country.

As stated by him, President Serzh Sargsyan remembered the protocols, forasmuch as he wants to clear the stain of Armenian-Turkish protocols until taking the PM’s position.

Nelly GRIGORYAN