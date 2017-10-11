A leading athlete, Styopa Khachatryan from Lions Martial Arts of New York, raised the Armenian flag in Ireland, becoming twice the winner of the WKU World Championship with a knockout, on August 29, 2017.

In the final, Styopa fought against Andrej Stenzke, who represented Germany, and in the second minute of the first round Styopa kept the tradition with a powerful right straight punch knocking the opponent and becoming the winner.

Styopa is famous for presenting his victory and the gold medal to the Armenian nation in the World Championship in Orlando, Florida for the first time in 2016.

“I had been preparing for the World Championships for almost 6 months and I am grateful to Artyom Sahakyan and all the coaches of the Lions Martial Arts for their help and support. This tournament was very difficult for me because all of the opponents were seriously prepared. There were representatives from many countries that were in 90kg weight class, and only I managed to get the gold medal. A lot of well-known athletes and winners of the Glory Kickboxing are trained with me in Lions Martial Arts. This gives me the opportunity to gain better athletic skills.

I don’t stop my hard trainings and I promise to become the winner of the World Championship next year that will take place in Greece.”

Four athletes with Vahe Sahakyan’s delegation, representing the Lions Martial Arts in Ireland were recognized as winners.