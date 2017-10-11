Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 14:32 | October 11 2017
Armenian Armed Forces soldier mortally wounded by opponent gunshot

On October 10, 2017, Chaplin Armen Margaryan (born in 1998), an Armed Forces soldier, received a deadly gunshot wound from the opponent in one of the military units located in the north-eastern direction of the Republic of Armenia.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.

The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of the loss and expresses its support to the family members, relatives and fellow servicemen of the deceased soldier.

 

Department of Information and Public Affairs of Defence Ministry of the Republic of Armenia

 

