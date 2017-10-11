Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:06 | October 11 2017
Artsakh President received group of doctors from Fresno

On 10 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received a group of doctors having arrived from the Fresno city to provide charity medical treatment to our citizens.

A set of issues related to cooperation prospects in the healthcare field were on the discussion agenda.

The President was underlined with satisfaction that the visits of physicians from Fresno to Artsakh had become a good tradition, noting that cooperation with American doctors had positive impact on the quality of medicar in our country.

Artsakh Republic healthcare minister Karine Atayan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia to Fresno Perch Abgaryan and other officials partook at the meeting.

 

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT

