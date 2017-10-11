From the Arctic to the Southern Mediterranean: stories of cross-border cooperation at the European Week of Cities And Regions

Do you want to find out what EU Cross-Border Cooperation achieves at the external borders of the EU? On 11 October, a workshop is taking place in Brussels as part of the European Week of Cities and Regions, entitled ‘Providing opportunities at the EU external borders: regions and cities within the European Neighbourhood Instrument for Cross-Border Cooperation.’

The workshop will look at the involvement of regions and cities during the 2007-2013 period in reducing disparities in disadvantaged regions on both sides of the borders and address issues related to employment, economic growth and regeneration, as well as social inclusion.

Future prospects for the 2014-2020 period and beyond will also be discussed, and programme stakeholders will show how regions and cities are an integral component for framing and effectively delivering CBC in both EU Member States and partner countries.

Representatives of cities and regions involved in CBC projects will showcase their experience in implementation and bringing CBC opportunities to life on the ground.