Artsakh President convoked working consultation

On 10 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convoked a working consultation with the participation of the heads of the regional administrations.

A range of issues related to the development of agriculture in the regions was on the agenda of the meeting.

The heads of regional administrations reported on the carried out activities and received appropriate instructions from the President on their proper implementation.

 

