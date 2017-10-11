Azerbaijan needs pause to clarify future tactics: Hayk Khanumyan

After several attempts Azerbaijan realized that certain things have changed in the frontline. Hayk Khanumyan, the head of the “Renaissance” faction of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, told this to Aravot.am, referring to Ilham Aliyev’s statement that Armenia has tried to hinder negotiations on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, but has failed.

“They can no longer achieve great results by the tactics of subversive acts, snipers and small bombardments. In some way, all of this needs a pause, perhaps to clarify the future tactics. And the pause usually means negotiations. Naturally an excuse is needed to enter the negotiation phase, and here is the excuse: Armenia wanted to hinder negotiations, but failed”.

Referring to the possible meeting of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the MP stressed that he does not have great expectations from the meeting: “Even the meetings that have ended with the acquisition of certain agreements have not taken place. But I think we should use that period to solve our problems. There are still some underlying problems since April last year”.

According to Hayk Khanumyan, the negotiations are just a small pause, which should be used to consolidate the frontline and to work on the recognition of Artsakh at the same time, which, according to him, has not been done in recent years. “I can say for sure that the main obstacle is Armenia. For some reason, Armenia is trying to adhere to the idea of negotiations, whereas negotiation should only be a cover for other actions”, noted Hayk Khanumyan.

Davit ABAGHYAN