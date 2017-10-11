Scientists: ‘We are forced to communicate with world through Russian’

During the discussion held on October 11, Tamar Hayrapetyan, Doctor of Philological Sciences, Head of the Department of Folklore at the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, noted that high-level foreign language teaching is desirable but it should not be done at the expense of the Armenian language.

“We are forced to communicate with the world through the Russian language, it turns out that civilization achievements must be communicated through Russian”, the scientists expressed apprehension, referring to recent discussions in the context of the special Russian language teaching concept and the counter-arguments brought at the state level.

She expressed regret that today state officials do not know how to speak Armenian fluently. According to the scientist, many of them pronounce the word ‘president’ omitting the last phoneme (“nakhaga”, instead of “nakhagah”), while the government wants to allocate a few billion additional money for a foreign language concept.

Gohar HAKOBYAN