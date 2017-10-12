Energy and climate change: contest for journalists from Eastern Neighbourhood countries

Journalists from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine who are interested in writing about energy efficiency and climate change issues are invited to participate in a competition organised by the Covenant of Mayors East project (CoM East).

Journalists from print, online and broadcast (TV/radio) media are invited to submit their work. Articles and news stories will be accepted until 30 October 2017.

From the submitted entries, 25 journalists from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia and Moldova and 25 journalists from Ukraine will be selected to participate in a Covenant of Mayors media workshop that will be held in November in Ukraine and Moldova.

The results of the contest will be announced on November 6, 2017 on the CoM East websiteand Facebook page.

The Covenant of Mayors East project supports the EU’s Eastern Partner countries in their objective to reduce CO2 emissions by at least 20% by 2020. It helps municipalities to prepare and implement Sustainable Energy Action Plans, reducing dependency on fossil fuels, improving the security of energy supply, and allowing them to contribute more actively to climate change mitigation.

The CoM East is part of the Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy initiative of the European Union, involving local and regional authorities which have undertaken a voluntary commitment to implement EU climate and energy objectives in their territories. The Covenant of Mayors has become the most ambitious worldwide urban climate and energy initiative, bringing together more than 7,500 signatories and representing over 220 million citizens.