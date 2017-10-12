Armenia ‘broke’ Azerbaijan

“An ambassador, who urges to go for military actions”: this is Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Arman Navasardyan’s evaluation of Polad Bulbuloglu. The evaluation was voiced still years ago. Today Arman Navasardyan remembers also the military urges of the current Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation during April War as well, from which even the Russian side was perplexed. Arman Navasardyan considers this unprecedented within the history of modern diplomacy. And that such urges were voiced from this city of Moscow, the diplomat blames also the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia.

Arman Navasardyan referred to the “sacred war” which was conducted by Armenia at a diplomatic level against Bulbuloglu’s candidacy for UNESCO secretary-general. “Maybe I explain roughly, but in slang – we broke him”,

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia has also joined the public diplomatic platform which Arman Navasardyan considers a positive change. And that Azerbaijan’s ambitions over UNESCO secretary general’s position were broken, the speaker notices: “Even the huge sums of money did not help given by Azerbaijan: 5 million USD for the first level, 4 million USD for the second level. 9 million USD was spent uselessly.”

Arman Navasardyan conditions all this also by the serious situation evolved around Azerbaijan in international field – the famous scandal called “Azerbaijani Laundromat”, Khadija Isayilova’s latest scandalous interview, the resignation of Pedro Agramunt nicknamed as “Don Corruption” from the position of PACE president, etc.

By the way, this is the second case that such called Armenian soft power takes a victory. The first connected with Ukrainian lawyer, Alexander Lapshin, and the second one with putting Armenian-Israeli relations on rails.

Nelly GRIGORYAN