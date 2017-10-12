‘Nothing can be spoken about Azerbaijan becoming a member of EAEU,’ Shavarsh Kocharyan

The Deputy Minister of the Foreign Affairs, Shavarsh Kocharyan during an interview referred to the membership of Azerbaijan to the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) or the opportunity of receiving another status.

Kocharyan stated that the agreement entails: “A state undertaking steps to the detriment of any member country and the whole institution, cannot become even a bystander. If we are solely in the economic field, then it is enough to mention that occupation alone is a step to the detriment of a country. From that angle, nothing can be spoken about becoming a bystander, moreover, the membership”.

Nelly BABAYAN