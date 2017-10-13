Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting – next week

The President of the Republic of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan will have a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev next week, informed the deputy president of the Republican Party of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan.

As stated by him, the meeting will take place in Geneva, by the initiative of the Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group. “You know Armenia’s viewpoints on Artsakh issue, which the President of Armenia has voiced from the tribune of the UN lately. Despite the latest announcements made by Azerbaijani high-ranking officials, the President of Armenia will go to the meeting with Aliyev”, stated Mr. Ashotyan.

Asked why Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting did not take place in Sochi, Mr. Ashotyan replied that such meeting had not been planned earlier, inasmuch and the information had been spread by some media outlets alone: “Such meeting did not take place because it was not planned initially.”

According to RPA deputy president, for a successful process “a trustworthy and safe environment” is required to create. “You know the statements of the Azerbaijani authorities, in any case, by staying loyal to Minsk Group format and principles, Armenia has always been constructive in having its input in negotiation process”, explained Armen Ashotyan.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN