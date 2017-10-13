EU to support vocational education and training reforms in Armenia

On 11 October, the EU Delegation to Armenia announced that it will provide new support to the country’s labour market and workforce.

A number of the country’s ministries, as well as private sector organisations and social partners, will receive funding in their efforts to improve the efficiency of the country’s labour market and the employability of its workforce.

For this purpose, the EU has allocated €15.2 million for the “Better Qualifications for Better Jobs” programme, which will be implemented over the next two years.

“Our agenda is clear: we need to take action and work together in order to make sure that young people and their skills are at the heart of inclusive growth,” said Piotr Antoni Świtalski, the EU Ambassador to Armenia.

“With the right skills, young people are better prepared for active citizenship; they have a better chance of finding and keeping a good job; and they are better equipped to set up their own business – and in turn, to create jobs for others”.

According to the EU, this budget support programme highlights the impact of EU-Armenia cooperation in the education sector and aims to assist the country in connecting vocational education and employability, with a special focus on employment in agriculture. It includes a budget support component of €13 million to meet the VET sector priorities identified by the European Union and the Government of Armenia, and a complementary support component of €2.2 million reserved for capacity building and a review of the programme implementation.