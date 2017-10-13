Photo exhibition highlights climate action in the EU’s Eastern Partner countries

On 10 October, the EU-funded Clima East project opened a photo exhibition that features the impact of its work in the six Eastern Partner countries and Russia.

The exhibition shows how intact ecosystems like peatlands, permafrost peatlands, boreal forests and pasture lands can have a strong and cost-effective positive effect both on climate change mitigation and adaptation.

It highlights the powerful work of Clima East, an EU-funded initiative which helps the target countries adapt to climate change, and how an ecosystem-based approach can be used to establish community-centred solutions to climate change.

“In each of the eight Clima East pilot project sites, there are community leaders, entrepreneurs, scientists, local and central government representatives, protected area managers, NGOs and civil society organisations, men and women who are successfully finding new ways to protect and manage their environment and to prove that better livelihoods are possible to achieve together, with benefits for nature and climate,” said Silvija Kalnins, Clima East Pilot Projects Regional Coordinator.

Implemented between 2012 and 2016, the EU-funded Clima East helped Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Russia to develop approaches to climate change mitigation and adaptation. The project was implemented by the United Nations Development Programme.