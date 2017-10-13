What change the US Ambassador notices after his announcement on corruption?

Aravot.am asked the US Ambassador to Armenia, Richard Mills, what changes he noticed relative to against corruption struggle under the new PM and government’s power after his statement made 2-3 years ago, whether all about which he had spoken – high level of corruption, monopolies, etc. have withdrawn? We met the Ambassador at the American University of Armenia, during the event dedicated to the 25-year cooperation between the US Agency for International Development and Armenia.

Mr. Mills informed that the PM of the Republic of Armenia and the government have declared the struggle against corruption as a priority issue and conduct operations in that direction: “The US Embassy, Agency for International Development, everyone who is a friend of Armenia, will support those initiatives.”

The Ambassador also stated that throughout 25 years of partnership the steps aimed against corruption have been under their focus – transparency, accountability, how Armenian government works, services delivered to the public and also steps aimed at influential factors.

“Over the last 25 years there has been success, but there is still much to be done, to ensure that there is an equal playing field for all Armenians, that all Armenians are treated the same under law, that government provides services to all Armenians on an equal basis.”

Asked whether 1 billion USD provided by the USAID to Armenia throughout these 25 years have been spent efficiently, Mr. Ambassador explained that one of the greatest achievements of the USAID is the American University which is a pioneer educational institution.

Richard Mills also informed that in the course of these years he has noticed great changes in a row of fields in our country.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia was also present in the event, who stated his hopefulness, his confidence, more precisely, that the cooperation will proceed, by highlighting the support provided by the USAID to Armenia.

The Ambassador informed that finances will be provided again, but did not announce any number.

LUSINE BUDAGHYAN