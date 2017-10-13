Pre-agreement for negotiation continuance possible to acquire after Armenia and Azerbaijan’s presidents’ meeting: Davit Ishkhanyan

“After the meeting of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan, a statement or an initial agreement is possible to acquire on the future meetings and continuing the negotiation process, but I do not see a prospect for a practical step”, explained the representative of Artsakh Central Committee from ARF, Artsakh MP Davit Ishkhanyan. “One can draw such conclusion especially by taking into consideration the negotiation process entered into Gordian Knot after April War of 2016, non-fulfillment of Vienna and Saint Petersburg agreements by Azerbaijan, moreover, the fact of the failure of meetings between the presidents for a long time, plus the positions voiced by the presidents of the 2 countries on the eve of the Summit taken place in Sochi. April War of 2016 onwards, Azerbaijan has prepared for not only military operations, but also bringing forth the issue of status quo change in diplomatic aspect and amending certain change very seriously”, informs Davit Ishkhanyan.

Mr. Ishkhanyan mentions that Azerbaijan does everything not to implement investigation mechanisms and other agreements by various excuses – accusing Armenia and misleading the international public and we only witnessed the unilateral implementation of all of that by the Armenian side.

As a response to whether rise of tension on the border and new manifestations of behavior are possible before or after the meeting by Azerbaijan, the MP highlights that we could witness incidents and military operations – attempts of the penetration of diversionary groups and gunshots before and after any meeting previously: “But it seems after the failure of the latest attempts of diversionary penetrations we see that Azerbaijan is also exhausted in that sense and continues its steps via shooting from solely distance and large-caliper types of weapons, by escalating any certain situation. I think Azerbaijan can take more serious and other preparation actions, but it seems the signs are not seen yet.”

Davit ABAGHYAN