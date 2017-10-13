Zaruhi Postanjyan claims they are pursued by police and National Security Service representative

Zaruhi Postanjyan, leader of the “Yerkir Tsirani” party, summed up the regional visits in preparation for the pan-Armenian uprising day.

According to her, “The picture was the same in almost all the cities and villages, abandoned villages and cities. People had migrated, mainly to Russia. It’s not clear whether they will return or not. The unemployment was the main reason for migrating”.

Postanjyan said that in the second stage they will carry out a web-based campaign through video clips: “We are preparing our society for a conscious step. We, as a society, are not well aware of the issue of our political rights, we have a problem here. When a citizen is able to file a complaint about some small issue and succeeds, he becomes stronger. We urge people to place their main political order, rather than a small complaint, not to waste time”.

In the third stage there will be a tour through the world-spread Armenian communities. According to Postanjyan, the current government has the ability to suppress a group by keeping all power levers in its hands: “We believe that our struggle must be networked, there must be rebellious processes in all Armenian populated cities”.

Postanjyan stated that the Pan-Armenian Uprising would take place this year, moreover, she said that the date and time were known. About 2 months are left before the end of the year, and in response to the question, whether it is possible to prepare people for the rebellion within two months, Postanjyan said, “The consciousness of the public will increase so much that it can master the stage of preparation. The rebellion must be carried out not only for a day, it must be continuous, until we create a system to serve to our country”. As of the date of the uprising, Zaruhi Postanjyan said that the day should be decided by the public.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN