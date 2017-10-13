HelpArtsakh Campain Continues: AGBU to Donate Reanimation Equipment to Military Hospital in Armenia

The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Armenia and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia signed an agreement under which AGBU will donate two ventilators for artificial respiration and a defibrillator monitor to the Medical Department of the RA Armed Forces to upgrade the intensive care unit of the Central Military Hospital in Yerevan. The donation is part of the AGBU Help Artsakh campaign and is made possible by the generous support of the Cherchian Family Foundation and AGBU Marseille.

“Upgraded capacity and professionalism are the essential preconditions for the Armenian Armed Forces’ ability to deter aggression and promote peace. Together with the Ministry of Defense, we are proud to have the joint responsibility of strengthening Armenia’s preparedness level and cultivating leadership. AGBU welcomes all types of support from individual donors and institutions to accomplish this very important mission,” said Vasken Yacoubian, AGBU Armenia President and AGBU Central Board member.

Since 2012, AGBU has been helping to enhance educational capacities of the Armed Forces. It provides scholarships to cadets and officers taking leadership and English language courses at the Extension Program of the American University of Armenia (AUA). Earlier this year, AGBU donated 1,000 kindles with over 160 books, including non-fiction and professional literature, to graduating officers and cadets.

After the four-day war in April 2016, AGBU launched #HelpArtsakh campaign, aiming to provide aid to the people of Armenia and Artsakh, and the Armenian Armed Forces. To help the Ministry of Defense provide urgent and effective medical service, AGBU donated two mobile digital X-ray machines to military hospitals in Yerevan and Stepanakert, two thousand combat application tourniquets, and two stretchers fully equipped with intensive care devices and customized for air transportation. AGBU also provided financial aid to families affected by the four-day war. To contribute to the AGBU #HelpArtsakh campaign, please visit http://www.agbu.am/en/help-artsakh.