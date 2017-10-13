Armenian migrant Papin Poghosyan: ‘I’m worried about migration’, ‘Zhoghovurd’ daily

Singer Papin Poghosyan, who had been living in the United States for a long time, and had not been in Armenia for 13 years, is in the homeland for several days now. Talking to “Zhoghovurd” daily he touched upon the internal political situation in Armenia, the emigration rates also spoke about the problems of Armenian art of singing.

“Mr. Poghosyan, when you stepped on the native land, what disappointing and encouraging facts did you notice?”.

“I had not been to Armenia for 13 years. With great excitement, I met my daughter and grandchildren, who have already become brides. It was the happiest moment for me. But, of course, there are many disappointing facts. I would like to have everything we had in our younger ages back, I would like those historic buildings were preserved, to have many parks in Yerevan, for instance, to have fewer cafes around Opera House, and instead many of the statues of our famous figures, to have classical music playing there”.

“Years ago, you migrated from the country yourself”.

“I’m worried about migration. We just need to give people some opportunity to work. Our people are hardworking and creative. Whatever country you visit you will notice buildings built by Armenians, valuable things created by them. Our compatriots should be provided with at least minimal conditions to return to their homeland”.

“Do you have a desire to return?”.

“Of course, I do have such a desire. We cannot forget the carefree childhood and youth we have had in our homeland, wherever we go. Our last destination will be in the homeland, I assure you”.

Anna BABAJANYAN