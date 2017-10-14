Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:13 | October 14 2017
First aid course for the staff of Alice Nerguizian nursery

Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) professionals gave a first-aid training session in the Mesrobian Armenian Catholic High School’s Alice Nerguizian Nursery.

All staff members of the Nursery took part in the seven hours long training course. The goal was to develop the staff members’ capacities and to strengthen their readiness when it comes to responding to any emergency that may occur during the day of the child at the nursery. During the training, the staff tested their knowledge through simulations and familiarized themselves with a number of methods to prevent accidents.

 

Information Office of Mesrobian High School

