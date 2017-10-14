Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 13:02 | October 14 2017
PACE monitors call for charges against human rights activists in Turkey to be dropped, urge their release

The co-rapporteurs of the the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Turkey Marianne Mikko (Estonia, SOC) and Nigel Evans (United Kingdom, EC) have reacted to the publication of the indictment against human rights activists in Turkey.

“We are appalled by the indictment of prominent human rights defenders, including the President and the Director of Amnesty International Turkey and members of several other NGOs, who are prosecuted on terror charges and face up to 15 years of prison. We ask the Turkish authorities to drop these charges and reiterate our call to release them.”

In July 2017, the PACE co-rapporteurs issued a statement condemning the arrest of 10 human rights defenders who attended a training workshop in July 2017 in Büyükada, Istanbul.

