Call for referral of Mammadov case to the Strasbourg Court ‘as soon as possible’ on question of whether Azerbaijan has failed to abide by the judgment

Read count: * Share Print

In view of the continuous non-execution by Azerbaijan of the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of Ilgar Mammadov vs. Azerbaijan, the Bureau of the Assembly calls on High Contracting Parties to the European Convention on Human Rights to apply, as soon as possible, the procedure foreseen under Article 46.4 of the Convention.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.