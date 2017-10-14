Government approves: leakage into Russian media left: ‘Zhamanak’ daily

The Armenian government approved a new Armenian-Russian credit agreement of 100 million dollars, by which Armenia will acquire armament from Russia. There are no details about the type of the armament. Perhaps Russia will release the details for Azerbaijan through one of its media, as was the case with a 200 million dollars loan agreement on armaments.

The list of weapons that would be acquired by Armenia for 200 million dollars from Russia was published in the Russian press in the fall of 2015 in unknown circumstances. By the way, it is not clear whether anyone in the Russian media was subjected to liability for the publication of this information. It is needless to talk about the responsibility of the Russian official circles, since, after all, the information should have been provided to the Russian press from those circles.

On the other hand, the Armenian official circles, no doubt, were also aware of published information. Therefore, there is a question whether these circles had not provided the Russian media with the leakage of details on the armaments. Anyway, this issue did not become a subject of discussion in Armenia, to find out who ultimately was responsible for the information leakage, which is an actual military secret.

Musa MIKAYELYAN