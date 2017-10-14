One of Azeri chess player’s father calls me at night: Levon Aronian opens brackets: Armradio.am

A part of Mark Grigoryan’s interview with Levon Aronian on Public Radio.

“I would like to ask another question regarding tension, which, I am sure, is of interest to many chess lovers. You also play with Azerbaijani chess players. Do you feel extra tension in such cases?”.

“At the start of my chess path playing with Azerbaijani chess players was putting me into extra tension, but at the moment I do not feel any tension, I try to overcome it. When you overthink about playing well, it often happens to be the other way”.

“And do they feel the same tension?”

“There was time they did. I’ll tell a story, but will not give names. In 2003 or 2004, when I was playing in the European Championship, one of Azeri chess player’s father called me around 1:30 at night. He asked me for ending the match between me and his son, that was going to take place the next day, in a draw, since it was very important for them. I rejected the request because I do not like such things. The next day, the match went very badly for me. I was almost defeated, but in the end a draw was registered” (he laughs).

“In one of your interviews you have mentioned: “When you play with a normal person, a normal chess player, then normal relations are formed during the game. But if the opponent tries to provoke you, behaves improperly, naturally it puts a “luggage” on your shoulders, which keeps on reminding of itself”. What kind of tricks have they used against you?”.

“There have been many such cases. There is a chess player from Israel (not among leading ones), who was drinking tea during the game, and before making a step he was squeezing the tea pack with his fingers. (he laughs). Alexander Grischuk approached me during the game, with whom I am close, and said, “Levon, you probably will win the game, but can you find a way to escape shaking hands with him?”. Different cases happen. Even in the games with the leading players, it happens when they try to take the step back. For example, Nakamura, Karlsen. In both cases, I addressed to the referee. They continued to deny, but the referees confirmed my words. They also knew that there were video cameras, and finally confessed. Chess is a very fair game. Does not matter what is happening around you, if you are strong, you will win”.

