Adversary violates ceasefire regime mainly from artillery weapons: Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defence

From October 8 to 14, the relatively calm operative situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border has not changed essentially since past few weeks. In the mentioned course of time, the adversary has violated the ceasefire regime from artillery weapons mainly – in some cases also using large-caliber machine guns.

The frontline military units of the Defense Army continue to remain in the role of the dictator and confidently implement military shifts.

Press Service of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh