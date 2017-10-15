Public event on Erosion Prevention and Tree Planting in Mets Mantash community

On 17th of October of 2017 in Mets Mantash community of Shirak region a public

event and tree planting will take place, organized by GIZ Integrated Biodiversity

Management, South Caucasus programme together with Mets Mantash community.

Representatives from RA ministries of Territorial Administration and Development,

Nature Protection and Agriculture, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Armenia and other international and national organizations working in the field, as well as interested public, are invited to visit afforestation and bioengineering sites in Mets Mantash community.

After getting familiarized with the project activities, participants will have

opportunity to take part in tree planting at the afforestation site. One of the components of GIZ IBiS programme is the Integrated Erosion Control project, which is co-financed by the Austrian Development Agency (ADA). The mentioned project works in 10 selected pilot communities of Shirak and Aragatsotn regions. Mets Mantash is one of the pilot communities, where afforestation and bioengineering activities have been implemented.

