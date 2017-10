On 14 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan accompanied by high ranking state officials and supreme command staff of the Defense Army visited the 8th separate motorized brigade named after Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan located in the Central Defense Region and partook there at a solemn event marking the 25th anniversary of the unit’s formation.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT