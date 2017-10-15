Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 13:11 | October 15 2017
13:11 | October 15 2017

International election observers to present findings at press conference in Bishkek on Monday

The international observers monitoring the presidential election in Kyrgyzstan will present their preliminary post-election statement at a news conference on Monday, 16 October in Bishkek.

The international observation mission is a common endeavour involving the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the European Parliament (EP).

The statement will be delivered by Azay Guliyev, Special Co-ordinator and Leader of the short-term OSCE observer mission, followed by Doris Fiala, Head of the PACE delegation, Artur Gerasymov, Head of the OSCE PA delegation, Laima Andrikienė, Head of the EP delegation, and Ambassador Alexandre Keltchewsky, Head of the OSCE/ODIHR long-term election observation mission.

