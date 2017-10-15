Sen Hovhannisyan: ‘Azerbaijanis have tried to steal my map’

The coordinator of translation and international projects of “Zangak” publishing house taking part in Frankfurt book market, Artur Mesropyan posted on his Facebook page that Azerbaijanis had attacked the Armenian stall and tried to take maps with Artsakh flag. “A scuffle has started, the security has interfered. Very few people have been present at our stall at that time, inasmuch as most of us, us included, had gone on meetings, but the ones who were in place did not allow to take the maps. Let me remind you that this is apolitical, simply book market, but even that does not disturb our neighbors to show they are neither peaceful, nor a friend and neither they have a will to seem peaceful”, writes Mesropyan.

Artist and photographer Sen Hovhannisyan informed during the interview with Aravot.am, that Azerbaijanis have tried to steal the map created by him: “Last year a similar incident has taken place, and this year it has repeated. Azerbaijanis do not change.”

Sen Hovhannisyan also informed that his album entitled “Nakhchivan: Genocide” in which exclusive documents, photographs, stories, and maps are illustrated has passed to the final round at Moscow publishing exhibition. “Azerbaijan and Belarus have passed to the finals with me. For a moment I wanted to refuse the award, I did not want an equality sign to be put between my book and the book published in Azerbaijan.”

Gohar HAKOBYAN

Photo credits: Reuters