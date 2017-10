Read count: * Share Print

The 2799th anniversary of Yerevan was also celebrated on Saturday with sports events. A number of sports groups, including World and European champions, had performances at Liberty Square. Karate players, judoists, and fencers presented their skills to residents and tourists in Yerevan. Luiza SUKIASYAN

