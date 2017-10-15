Paintings depicting Yerevan of the 1930’s and 1990’s to be exhibited for the first time

At the foyer of the Yerevan Municipality, the works of Armenian painters, paintings depicting Yerevan that were created in the 1930s and 1990s are exhibited from now on.

The exhibition titled “Yerevan in Paintings” was among the “Erebuni-Yerevan 2799” festive events. The paintings of Martiros Saryan, Panos Terlemezian, Khachatur Yesayan, Gabriel Gyurjyan, Parsam Simonyan, Meruzhan Harutyunyan, Guros, Yeghishe Martikyan are presented. These paintings are kept in the Yerevan History Museum and are exhibited for the first time.

Luiza SUKIASYAN