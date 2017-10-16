Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia received the Regional Director for Europe of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction

On October 13, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian received Paola Albrito, Regional Coordinator for Europe of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) who arrived in Armenia to participate in the International Conference “Resilience Building for Sustainable Development”.

Welcoming the guest, Minister Nalbandian noted that Armenia attaches importance to the international cooperation in disaster prevention and risk reduction and is actively involved in these processes, and the regularly held multilateral events in Armenia related to that area come to attest to it.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Paola Albrito highly appreciated Armenia’s experience in the process of developing a disaster risk reduction strategy, emphasizing that, in this sphere, Armenia is one of the leaders in the region.

At the meeting the sides touched upon the ongoing international and regional cooperation under the auspices of the United Nations towards disaster risk reduction.