Principal: ‘Is it a crime to put one dashboard in Armenian, another one in Russian at our school?’

Aravot.am asked the principal of the Basic School N. 71 after Nelson Stepanyan, Gayane Demiryan, whether the dashboard in Russian and the Russian alphabet have appeared on the wall of their school in the context of the recent developments, when they try to emphasize the role Russian language plays in Armenia and the concept of education. “I have not watched the video record circulating recently (implies 1in.am’s video record – G.H.), but I am annoyed… Our school has been renovated in root by Artur Varzhapetyan’s efforts. They did not manage to finish the construction until September 1. He wanted to change the pillars as well, refresh the vaults. It is a week the stones have been brought from Gyumri and they do that work. Naturally, Russian and Armenian dashboards should be removed and replaced by a stone. They have started to work from the left side, and the main dashboard, which is the Armenian one, the workers have already removed, the Russian one should also be removed, inasmuch as a stone should be put in its place. If we enter the school, you will see that construction still continues and in some 10-15 days it will end. As regards the left and the right parts, there are hollow parts where Armenian and Russian alphabets are written. That is, if on the buildings of all schools of Yerevan it is written in Armenian and English, on hotels and shops of the city it is written in Armenian and English, is it a crime to write in Armenian on one dashboard and in Russian on the other..? Now people have seen that the dashboard in Armenian is removed and stone is being put in its place, that is why only the Russian is visible at the moment, and there is no particular intention in place…”, explained the principal.

Let us remind you that the name of the principal of the school after Nelson Stepanyan has circulated in another context formerly as well. Her name was present within the list of the names of the principals who had gathered lists of voters in favor of RPA and who had handed them to officials or RPA offices and who had appealed to court against the “Union of Informed Citizens” NGO and Daniel Ioannisyan and demanded 2 million AMD each and a denial as a compensation of moral damage for defamation.

Gohar HAKOBYAN