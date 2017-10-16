Arsine Khanjyan: It is now task of the State to expedite through legal means well being of every woman and child

Only misguided opinions divert a conversation on any socially and politically relevant issue using Western conspiracy as a poor argumentation against a given challenge.

The fact is a large number of women and children in Armenia today are affected by destructive sexual and domestic violence within the intimate set up of their families.

The phenomenon may not be solely specific to the country.

However, the impact is specifically real in the Armenian society. “The wide prevalence of such violence takes an enormous toll on the lives of individual victims as well as the larger society, through innumerable behavioral, health, psychological, and economic consequences.”*

The unacceptable rate, history and predicament of women and children in Armenia needing advocacy and change of laws against domestic abuses have been long ignored by society and laws alike. It is all too apparent to notice the immediate correlation between a whole culture of violence that is so casually carried out in all aspects of life in the country – it is everywhere as the basis of relationships – between the government and the people, the police and activists, husbands and wives.

Children who witness aggression carried out or endured by their parents tend to imitate in their adult lives the same patterns.

Within the Armenian culture, there is no value system nor social rule nor religious dictate that encourages the abuse of women physically or psychologically. We have had for centuries women in high ranks representing our culture and nation; we have had world renowned writers and artists, scientists and academics. And just this summer, Armenia has participated in a Global Technovation Challenge, an organization focused on providing “girls around the world the opportunity to learn the necessary skills to become tech entrepreneurs and leaders. The young girls’ ages ranged from 10 to 18. The finals took place at Google offices, in Mountain View, California.

Five Armenian girls from the village of Karbi were finalists and on the People’s Choice Award. Their mobile application named One Step Ahead – Armenian Sign Language was developed to help those with challenged hearing to be able to connect and communicate. When AIWA-SF (Armenian International Women’s Association San Francisco) asked Vardanush Nazaretyan, 16 years old: “What does being an Armenian female mean to you?, the young girl simply responded: “It means to be proud and confident of yourself”.

Let’s make this every girl’s and woman’s daily reality and future in the homeland.

“Empowerment of and investment in girls are key breaking the cycle of discrimination and violence and in promoting and protecting the full and effective enjoyment of their human rights” -United Nations Resolution 66/170.

Every child and woman in Armenia has the right to a dignified treatment, respect, and opportunity to participate as an equal and valuable member of their society.

Every young boy should have a model of a father, grandfather, uncle, teacher, government representative or head of state who instructs him that domestic violence is not a male privilege but a crime against their mothers, grandmothers, sisters, future wives, aunts and female acquaintances.

Neither Armenia nor the diaspora can be silent about this violation of basic international human rights.

My deepest support and congratulations go to all the organizations who have brought with courage this painful topic to light over at least the last decade and it is now the task of the State to expedite through legal means the well being of every woman and child for the sake of a society that can show moral and honourable fortitude.

Arsinee Khanjian

*Violence Against Women and Children, Vol. 1: Mapping the Terrain. Edited by Jacquelyn W. White et al.