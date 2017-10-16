Poll: Majority considers bill against family violence necessary

Aravot.am created a poll for its readers to find out how they treated the bill against family violence. The participants were suggested 4 options of response – “It is a Jewish-Masonic and Gayropean dirty machination aimed at spoiling our Armenian genes and destroying our families”, “I do not care what it is, because there is no violence in my family and the bill will not concern me and my family”, “It is a very necessary and even a belated step towards stopping daily increasing family violence”, “Another bill which will remain on paper”.

Thus, 5% of the participants do not care what it is: the bill will not concern their family, 18% consider it is another bill which will remain on paper, 24% consider the bill against family violence to be “Jewish-Masonic and Gayropean” machination aimed at spoiling Armenian families, and the majority of participants – 53% opine the bill is a very necessary and even belated step towards stopping daily increasing family violence.

Ami CHICHAKYAN