New entry period for United States 2019 Diversity Visa program

Due to technical issues, the registration period for the 2019 Diversity Visa Program is being restarted, and all entries made prior to October 18, 2017, will need to be resubmitted for the entrant to be considered. We regret the inconvenience to Diversity Visa entrants. In order to ensure fairness and protect the integrity of the process for all those concerned, however, we must restart the entry process for this year (DV-2019).

The new registration period for DV-2019 opens for electronic entries at noon, Eastern Daylight Time, Wednesday, October 18, 2017, and closes at noon, Eastern Standard Time, Wednesday, November 22, 2017.

NOTE: If you entered before Wednesday, October 18, 2017, that entry will not be considered, and you will need to submit another entry during the new registration period. You may submit one new entry without being disqualified for submitting multiple entries. Individuals who submit more than one entry during the new registration period will be disqualified.

Applicants will be able to access the electronic DV entry form (E-DV) at the official E-DV website, dvlottery.state.gov, during the new registration period. DV instructions also are available on the Department of State’s public webpage at usvisas.state.gov/dv/instructions.

All other eligibility requirements remain the same.