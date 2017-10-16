PM’s ‘fantastic’ street ready: he arrives in Gyumri in 2 days

Rustaveli Street, renovated in the framework of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s project of turning Gyumri historical center into a tourist one is almost ready. The workers were asphalting a little half-done part trying to finish it as soon as possible, inasmuch as PM Karen Karapetyan is going to visit Gyumri on October 18, to officially open it. Let us remind you that the street is tiled by preserving the old view. The Mayor of Gyumri, Samvel Balasanyan informed: “We will do the opening ceremony of the street on October 18, which is perhaps one of the first flowers, it is a beautiful street, very beautiful. By this we put a start to the development of the city, the development of tourism. We, naturally, are very happy to acquire such a beautiful street, they criticized a lot at first, they told – oh, who ruined our Rustaveli Street? Where did our stone tiles – cobblestones disappear? Assuredly, those old tiles are kept, we will tile the other streets, will put them in other streets afterwards.”

Let us note, that the street has become one of the favorite places of the members of the government, they rush to walk on this street as soon as they arrive in Gyumri – examining the old buildings one by one and taking photographs of them standing in front of the buildings. And PM Karen Karapetyan, walking through the territory of “Kumayri” reserve of Gyumri for the first time in deep winter – in February, exclaimed: “These are fantastic streets, what a fantastic city!”

At that very time his project of turning “Kumayri” reserve-museum into a tourism center started. On October 1, President Serzh Sargsyan also walked through this street during Gyumri celebration, not hiding his excitement. He was also examining the buildings possessing an image and a history of the amazing city.

Samvel Balasanyan considers this to be a wonderful street as well. “I go out and walk in the evening, I enjoy, one can see such street abroad alone, in old cities, for example – in Rome. Let it not seem surprising, Gyumri is no less than those cities by its history and buildings”, appraises Gyumri Mayor.

Nune AREVSHATYAN